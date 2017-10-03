Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Bermuda
Impossibly turquoise bays, pink sands, and hibiscus-scented breezes: go with the flow and experience a fantasy come to life with Moon Bermuda.
Island-hopping around the Caribbean? Try Moon Dominican Republic, Moon Aruba, or Moon Jamaica.
- Strategic itineraries designed for honeymooners, families, outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and more
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Stroll the soft sands of Elbow Beach, dive to underwater shipwrecks, and splash around in the warm waves. Spend a morning browsing Hamilton’s boutiques and historic churches, and stroll the colorful Bermuda Botanical Gardens. Spot ring-tailed lemurs, seahorses and sharks at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum & Zoo, and visit the incredible formations of Crystal Cave. Watch the sun go down over the Harrington Sound as you dine al fresco on fresh seafood and cassava fries, and relax at a beachfront bar with a rum swizzle
- Advice on outdoor activities, from golf to watersports, including scuba diving, snorkeling, waterskiing, wakeboarding, and flyboarding
- Honest recommendations from local Rosemary Jones on when to go, where to eat, how to get around, and where to stay, from waterfront cottages and luxurious resorts to budget hotels
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Practical background on Bermuda’s landscape, culture, history, and environment
- Handy information for families, seniors, travelers with disabilities, LGBTQ+ travelers, and visitors planning a wedding, as well as volunteer opportunities
