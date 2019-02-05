Dive in to warm Caribbean waters, soak up the sunshine, and discover the vibrant culture and spirit of Jamaica. Inside Moon Jamaica you’ll find:

Flexible, strategic itineraries with ideas for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, wellness-seekers, and more

with ideas for backpackers, beach-lovers, adventure travelers, honeymooners, wellness-seekers, and more Top activities and unique experiences: Watch hummingbirds flit about tropical flowers, take a dip in a crystal-clear spring on a hot day, or relax on soft white sands. See beloved local bands perform at a Negril nightclub and move to the beat of Kingston’s legendary music scene. Savor sweet Jamaican rum and coffee, chow down on authentic jerk chicken, or have a romantic beachfront dinner

Watch hummingbirds flit about tropical flowers, take a dip in a crystal-clear spring on a hot day, or relax on soft white sands. See beloved local bands perform at a Negril nightclub and move to the beat of Kingston’s legendary music scene. Savor sweet Jamaican rum and coffee, chow down on authentic jerk chicken, or have a romantic beachfront dinner Outdoor adventures: Cliff-jumping into azure waters, surf the waves, climb the Blue Mountains, or hike through lush jungle

Cliff-jumping into azure waters, surf the waves, climb the Blue Mountains, or hike through lush jungle Find the best beaches for surfing, sunsets, seclusion, and more

for surfing, sunsets, seclusion, and more Insight from Kingston local Oliver Hill on how to experience Jamaica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid over-tourism, and respectfully engage with the culture

Oliver Hill on how to experience Jamaica like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, avoid over-tourism, and respectfully engage with the culture Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on Jamaica’s landscape, history, and cultural customs

on Jamaica’s landscape, history, and cultural customs Handy tools including a glossary of Jamaican Patois terms, packing suggestions, and tips for women traveling alone, families with kids, seniors, and LGBTQ travelers

Experience the best of Jamaica with Moon.





Exploring more of the Caribbean? Check out Moon Bahamas, Moon Aruba, or Moon Dominican Republic.