Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip

Hit the Road for the Best Southern Food and Music Along the Natchez Trace

by

From Music City to the Big Easy, cruise through the heart of the South along the verdant Natchez Trace Parkway. Inside Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip you’ll find:
  • Maps and Driving Tools: 24 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the parkway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route
  • Eat, Sleep, Stop, and Explore: Grab some hot chicken and two-step to country classics in Nashville, indulge in jazz and Creole cuisine in New Orleans, or enjoy barbecue and blues in Memphis. Visit important monuments of the civil rights movement, learn about the South’s musical legacy on the Mississippi Blues Trail, and find the best hikes for exploring the stunning landscape
  • Strategic Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route, or follow suggestions for spending time in Nashville, the Quad Cities, Memphis, Tupelo, Jackson, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans
  • Local Expertise: Nashville local Margaret Littman shares her love of exploring the Natchez Trace
  • Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, advice for those cycling the route, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, families, seniors, and visitors with disabilities
With Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip’s practical tips, detailed itineraries, and insider’s view, you’re ready to fill up the tank and hit the road.

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / West South Central (ar, La, Ok, Tx)

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Price: $21.99 / $27.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781640499249

Moon Travel logo
Trade Paperback
