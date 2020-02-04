Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip
Hit the Road for the Best Southern Food and Music Along the Natchez Trace
From Music City to the Big Easy, cruise through the heart of the South along the verdant Natchez Trace Parkway. Inside Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip you’ll find:Read More
- Maps and Driving Tools: 24 easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the parkway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, and detailed directions for the entire route
- Eat, Sleep, Stop, and Explore: Grab some hot chicken and two-step to country classics in Nashville, indulge in jazz and Creole cuisine in New Orleans, or enjoy barbecue and blues in Memphis. Visit important monuments of the civil rights movement, learn about the South’s musical legacy on the Mississippi Blues Trail, and find the best hikes for exploring the stunning landscape
- Strategic Itineraries: Drive the entire two-week route, or follow suggestions for spending time in Nashville, the Quad Cities, Memphis, Tupelo, Jackson, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans
- Local Expertise: Nashville local Margaret Littman shares her love of exploring the Natchez Trace
- Planning Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, advice for those cycling the route, and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, families, seniors, and visitors with disabilities
Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip. For more quintessential South, check out Moon Carolinas & Georgia or Moon Asheville & the Great Smoky Mountains.
