Where will the road take you?Dream, discover, and uncover your next adventure: Moon Travel Guides takes you on a journey along the open road with Wanderlust Road Trips.



Get inspired with 40 of the world’s most incredible road trips, with bucket-list drives in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. This stunning, hardcover book is packed with full-color photos, charming illustrations, and fascinating overviews of each route, making it the perfect gift for dreamers and adventurers alike.



Cruise along the historic Blues Highway in the American South, drive the epic Ruta 40 to Patagonia, or stop for a hike as you road-trip along the Canadian Rockies. Drive to Namibia’s jaw-dropping Victoria Falls, follow the Alsace Wine Route, or hug the Amalfi Coast and soak up views of the Mediterranean. Drive past fjords in Norway, vast rice fields in Indonesia, or the misty, rugged landscapes of the Scottish Highlands.



Filled with natural wonders, bucket-list sites, epic outdoor adventures, and cultural treasures, Wanderlust Road Trips is the definitive book for the adventurous road tripper.