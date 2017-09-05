Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hamburger America
A State-By-State Guide to 200 Great Burger Joints
The classic guide to America’s greatest hamburger eateries returns in a completely updated third edition–featuring 200 establishments where you can find the perfect regional burger and reclaim a precious slice of Americana.Read More
America’s foremost hamburger expert George Motz has been back on the road to completely update and expand his classic book, spotlighting the nation’s best roadside stands, nostalgic diners, mom-n-pop shops, and college town favorites–capturing their rich histories and one-of-a-kind taste experiences. Whether you’re an armchair traveler, a serious connoisseur, or a curious adventurer, Hamburger America will inspire you to get on the road and get back to food that’s even more American than apple pie.
“A wonderful book. When you travel across the United States, take this guide along with you.” — Martha Stewart
“A fine overview of the best practitioners of the burger sciences.” — Anthony Bourdain
“Just looking at this book makes me hungry, and reading George’s stories will take you on the ultimate American road trip.”– Michael Bloomberg
“George Motz is the Indiana Jones of hamburger archeology.”–David Page, creator of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
Praise
"Hamburger America is George Motz at his best. It's not a surprise that a new edition is mandatory reading for fans of the book and for a new generation of burger mavens who are new to the compendium. Where it all intersects is at the corner of Brilliant Boulevard and America's Favorite Food Street. The hamburger is America, and Motz is its most passionate and authoritative voice."—Andrew Zimmern, Host of Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods and The Zimmern List
"A fine overview of the best practitioners of the burger sciences."—Anthony Bourdain
"Hamburger America" should be a staple in anyone's travel bag."—Bobby Flay
"Just looking at this book makes me hungry, and reading George's stories will take you on the ultimate American road trip."—Michael R. Bloomberg, Mayor, New York City
"For me this is not just a book, it is more of a bible that I will use as my travel guide for many years to come, on my journeys around the globe in search for the best burgers on the planet. Thank you, George, for keeping these important cult-classic burger joints in the limelight-it's a true culture!"—Richard Bergfors, aka "Burgerspotting" and CEO of Scandinavia's Max Premium Burgers
"George Motz is the Indiana Jones of hamburger archeology."—David Page, creator of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
"As a French Chef who took an unexpected approach to the American burger, I'm glad that George has put together this fantastic guide to 100 of the classics."—Daniel Boulud