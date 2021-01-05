Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood
Waterfalls & Wildflowers, Craft Beer & Wine, Hiking & Camping
Whether you're hiking past waterfalls and wildflowers or cruising past sweeping views of the Columbia River, experience the best of this wild corner of the country with Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood. Inside you'll find:
With Moon Columbia River Gorge & Mount Hood'sexpert tips, local insight, and countless activities, you can plan your trip your way.
Want more outdoor adventures in the PNW? Try Moon Pacific Northwest Hiking.
- Strategic, flexible itineraries, from day trips from Portland or weekend getaways from Vancouver to a road trip along the Fruit Loop, designed for outdoor adventurers, families, foodies and wine-lovers, and more
- Top experiences, and things to do: Sip your way through Mount Hood's craft beer and wine scene while you take in views of the Gorge, sample fresh vegetables and cider from a local farm stand, or pick your own fruit for a picnic. Get an up-close look at the annual salmon run from the Bonneville Lock and Dam, and spend the night in the historic Timberline Lodge
- Best outdoor adventures for every season: Hike through fields of wildflowers and marvel at the towering cascades of Waterfall Alley. Make your way to the top of Beacon Rock for panoramic views of the Gorge, or hit the slopes of Mount Hood in the winter. Kayak or raft along the White Salmon River, soak in a hot spring surrounded by old-growth forest, and spend the night under the stars on the shores of a pristine lake
- Expert advice on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around from seasoned outdoorsman and Portland local Matt Wastradowski
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Thorough background information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and local culture
