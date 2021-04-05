Moon U.S. & Canadian Rocky Mountains Road Trip
Drive the Continental Divide and Explore 9 National Parks
Rugged landscapes, glacier-carved scenery, and lush forests: Every mile along this epic journey presents an opportunity for adventure. Explore the best of the Rockies with Moon U.S. and Canadian Rockies Road Trip.
- Multiple Routes: Choose a portion of the road trip that covers the Rockies in the US and Canada, or embark on the ultimate three-week route between Calgary and Denver, including Jasper, Banff, Glacier, Yellowstone, and Zion
- Unbeatable outdoor adventures along the way: Hike through alpine wildflowers, beneath waterfalls, and past snowy peaks and glaciers. Spot wild elk, moose, and bighorn sheep, marvel at Yoho’s thundering Takkakaw Falls, or paddle over a crystal-clear lake. Soak up views of the Tetons, drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road, or go whitewater rafting. Soak in a natural hot spring, hike to your campsite, and spot the Milky Way before you drift to sleep under the stars
- Eat, sleep, stop and explore with lists of the best views, restaurants, unique activities, and more: Ride the International over the Alberta-Montana border or stay overnight in the elegant Chateau Lake Louise. Catch the annual Stampede in Calgary, Sundance in Salt Lake City, or the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. Chow down on poutine, Alberta beef, and wild huckleberries, or explore the international food scene in Denver
- Covers 9 national parks: Jasper, Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton, Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, and Rocky Mountain National Park
- Maps and driving tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and full-color photos throughout
- Expert advice from former national park guide and author of Moon USA National Parks Becky Lomax
- Planning your trip: Find when and where to get gas, how to avoid traffic, tips for driving in different road and weather conditions, safety tips, and suggestions for LBGTQ+ travelers, seniors, and road trippers with kids
