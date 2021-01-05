Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks
Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks

Hiking, Biking, Scenic Drives

by

by

Forge your own path through the rock arches, canyon-carving rivers, and ever-present ancient cultures of Southeastern Utah with Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks. Inside you'll find:
  • Flexible Itineraries: Unique and adventure-packed ideas for day trips to each park, road trips, and more
  • The Best Hikes in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks: Detailed trail descriptions, mileage and elevation gains, and backpacking options
  • Experience the Outdoors: Climb dramatic stone bridges and slickrock bluffs to Delicate Arch, and find the perfect spot for a red rock photo-op. Join a ranger-led hike through Arches' Fiery Furnace, or a half-day rafting tour down the Colorado River. Hike to mesa-top vistas, mountain bike through high-desert canyons, and explore countless backcountry trails. Visit the Ancestral Puebloan preservation at Hovenweep National Monument, and enjoy a couple microbrews with mountain biking locals in Moab
  • How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
  • Where to Stay: Spend a night in a riverfront lodge, or sleep under the stars with campgrounds, resorts, and more both inside and outside the park
  • Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Expertise and know-how from seasoned explorers W.C. McRae and Judy Jewell
Find your adventure with Moon Arches & Canyonlands National Parks.

Exploring more of Utah's natural wonders? Try Moon Zion & Bryce. For full coverage of America's national parks, check out Moon USA National Parks: The Complete Guide to All 62 National Parks.

