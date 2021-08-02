Moon Ohio
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Moon Ohio

Getaway Ideas, Outdoor Adventure & Family Fun, Creative Cuisine & Culture

by Matthew Caracciolo

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781640494275

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Midwest / East North Central (il, In, Mi, Oh, Wi)

PAGE COUNT: 320

ebook
From cities with old-world charm to endless family adventures in the great outdoors, experience the best of the Buckeye State with Moon Ohio. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries for thrill-seekers, outdoor adventurers, families, and more
  • Unique experiences and fun highlights: Wander Columbus’s trendy neighborhoods on foot or escape to quiet Amish Country. Feel a rush of adrenaline at the famous Cedar Point amusement park, hit the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or spend a day at the zoo with the whole family. Kick back at a brewery (or stay at the world’s first craft beer hotel!) and chow down on authentic German food
  • The best outdoor adventures: Hike to stunning waterfalls in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, explore hidden caves, or head to the Lake Erie Islands for a quintessential summer camping trip
  • Expert advice from Columbus local Matthew Caracciolo on when to go, how to get around, and where to stay
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Thorough information on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and history
With Moon's local insight and practical tips, you can experience the best of Ohio.
 
Exploring more of the Midwest? Try Moon Michigan or Moon Wisconsin.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide