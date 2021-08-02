Matthew Caracciolo

Matthew Caracciolo is the author of The Waygook Book: A Foreigner’s Guide to South Korea. His work has appeared on Amateurtraveler.com, in the Daegu Compass, Columbus Navigator, and Columbus: A Book Project. A freelance writer, Matthew has written about a wide variety of topics including engineering, medical tourism, travel, local interest, and the startup community. When he’s not writing freelance, Matthew likes to write short stories and for his blog, Travel is Fatal.



Matthew has a B.A. in English from The Ohio State University and a M.A. in Writing and Publishing from DePaul University, where he graduated with distinction.



Together with his wife, Matthew has traveled to 14 countries on four continents. He currently lives in Columbus, OH, his hometown.

