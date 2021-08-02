Matthew Caracciolo
Matthew Caracciolo is the author of The Waygook Book: A Foreigner’s Guide to South Korea. His work has appeared on Amateurtraveler.com, in the Daegu Compass, Columbus Navigator, and Columbus: A Book Project. A freelance writer, Matthew has written about a wide variety of topics including engineering, medical tourism, travel, local interest, and the startup community. When he’s not writing freelance, Matthew likes to write short stories and for his blog, Travel is Fatal.Read More
Matthew has a B.A. in English from The Ohio State University and a M.A. in Writing and Publishing from DePaul University, where he graduated with distinction.
Together with his wife, Matthew has traveled to 14 countries on four continents. He currently lives in Columbus, OH, his hometown.
By the Author
Moon Ohio
From cities with old-world charm to endless family adventures in the great outdoors, experience the best of the Buckeye State with Moon Ohio. Inside you'll…