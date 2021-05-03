From the breathtaking traces of the ancient world to the colorful corals of the Red Sea, experience a land of treasures with Moon Egypt. Inside you'll find:
- Strategic, flexible itineraries including a two-week Best of Egypt
- The top historic sights: Wander in the shadows of kings at Luxor’s Karnak Temple and stroll the Avenue of Sphinxes. Marvel at the magnificent temple of Queen Hatshepsut, travel back in time at the Grand Egyptian Museum, or wind your way through colorful backstreet markets in search of the perfect handmade souvenir
- Outdoor adventures: Summit historic Mt. Sinai at dawn or spend an evening horseback riding near the Great Pyramid of Giza. Escape the chaos of Cairo on a felucca boat cruise or bike through the City of the Dead. Kayak the Nile and camp under the stars in the White Desert
- The best local flavors: Feast on traditional Egyptian street food, dig into fresh seafood in Alexandria, and indulge your sweet tooth with a plate of kunafa or basbousa
- Firsthand insight from Cairo resident and American expat Sarah Smierciak on how to experience the real Egypt and avoid crowds
- Full-color, vibrant photos throughout
- Detailed maps and useful tips for navigating public transportation and taxis
- Focused coverage of Cairo and Giza, the Northern and Southern Nile Valleys (including Luxor and Nubia), Alexandria, the Suez Canal, the Red Sea Coast, South Sinai, and the Western Desert
- Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, culture, and local customs
- Handy tools including an Egyptian Arabic phrasebook and tips for travelers who are LGBTQ+, disabled, women traveling solo, as well as families with children
