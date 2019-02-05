Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Belize
- Flexible itineraries, from the weeklong best of Belize to three weeks exploring the whole country
- Strategic advice for water sports lovers, foodies, wildlife enthusiasts, and more, plus suggestions for supporting local businesses and exploring ethically and sustainably
- The top outdoor adventures: Hike rainforests filled with medicinal trees and howler monkeys, snorkel the second-largest coral reef in the world, go spelunking in ancient underground caves, or hop through the vibrant cayes
- Unique experiences and can’t-miss highlights: Canoe to a farmers market to sample fresh pupusas and cashew wine, and cool off beneath the waterfalls. Marvel at Mayan archaeological sites or experience a traditional homestay in Punta Gorda. Relax on the beach all day, and spend your night dancing barefoot in the sand to the sound of Garifuna drums
- Honest advice on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from Belize expert Lebawit Lily Girma
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Essential background on the landscape, climate, wildlife, and culture, plus handy phrases in Kriol, Garifuna, and Q’eqchi’ Mayan
- Helpful recommendations for health and safety, traveling solo, and suggestions for LGBTQ visitors, travelers with disabilities, and seniors
