Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges

by

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640494268

USD: $21.99  /  CAD: $27.99

ON SALE: December 14th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Benelux Countries (belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

PAGE COUNT: 448

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Experience the scenic canals, colorful markets, and medieval history of Belgium’s and the Netherland’s top cities. Inside Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges you’ll find:
  • Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Bruges that can be combined into a longer trip
  • Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
  • Top experiences and unique highlights: Cyclealong serene canals and narrow brick roads past baroque architecture, or stroll through Bruges’s grand Markt Square. Marvel at the works of famed Dutch and Flemish painters, walk through history at the Anne Frank House, or remember the fallen in the cemeteries and memorials of Ypres
  • The best local flavors: Sip on Amsterdam’s specialty liquor at a jenever tasting room, or enjoy a glass of authentic Trappist beer produced in monasteries. Snack on Belgian frites, sample stroopwafel, and savor scrumptious local chocolates
  • Ideas for side trips from each city, including Lisse, The Hague, Rotterdam, and more
  • Expert insight from Karen Turner, an expat who’s called the Netherlands home for years
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
  • Handy tools such as visa information, Dutch, Flemish, and French phrasebooks, and tips for seniors, LGBTQ+ travelers, visitors with children, and more
Experience the best of these three cities at your own pace with Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges.

Exploring more of Europe’s best cities? Check out Moon Rome, Florence & Venice or Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide