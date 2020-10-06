Experience the scenic canals, colorful markets, and medieval history of Belgium’s and the Netherland’s top cities. Inside Moon Amsterdam, Brussels & Bruges you’ll find:
Exploring more of Europe’s best cities? Check out Moon Rome, Florence & Venice or Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest.
- Flexible itineraries for 1 to 5 days in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Bruges that can be combined into a longer trip
- Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more
- Top experiences and unique highlights: Cyclealong serene canals and narrow brick roads past baroque architecture, or stroll through Bruges’s grand Markt Square. Marvel at the works of famed Dutch and Flemish painters, walk through history at the Anne Frank House, or remember the fallen in the cemeteries and memorials of Ypres
- The best local flavors: Sip on Amsterdam’s specialty liquor at a jenever tasting room, or enjoy a glass of authentic Trappist beer produced in monasteries. Snack on Belgian frites, sample stroopwafel, and savor scrumptious local chocolates
- Ideas for side trips from each city, including Lisse, The Hague, Rotterdam, and more
- Expert insight from Karen Turner, an expat who’s called the Netherlands home for years
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city
- Handy tools such as visa information, Dutch, Flemish, and French phrasebooks, and tips for seniors, LGBTQ+ travelers, visitors with children, and more
