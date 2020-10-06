Originally from New York City, Karen Turner has been based long-term in the Netherlands since 2016. She currently runs one of the largest English-language blogs about the Netherlands, and has written more than 150 articles about her adopted home country. She regularly visits Amsterdam, the rest of Holland, and Belgium to update her website (www.wanderlustingk.com), and loves providing her readers with practical, insider tips from a local perspective. A self-professed beer lover, she’s also passionate about teaching visitors about the food and cultural traditions of the Benelux region.