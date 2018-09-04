Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Experience a city with Rust Belt roots and a vibrant, creative spirit with Moon Cleveland. Inside you’ll find:
  • Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity, with color-coded maps of Cleveland’s most interesting neighborhoods
  • See the Sights: Root for the Cleveland Indians at “The Jake,” check out the legendary costumes, instruments, and handwritten lyrics at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, admire industrial-era mansions, or check out the Museum of Contemporary Art
  • Get a Taste of the City: Dine at a trattoria in Little Italy, savor fresh fare at farm-to-table restaurants, sample falafel, pierogis, local cheeses and more at the Westside Market, and relax with a pint at a craft brewery
  • Bars and Nightlife: Catch a performance at the House of Blues, play bocce ball in an Irish pub, polka-dance at a popular local happy hour, or sip craft cocktails in a historic lounge
  • Local Advice: Douglas Trattner shares insider know-how on the city he calls home
  • Itineraries and Day Trips: Explore nearby Lake Erie, Akron, and Amish Country, or follow city itineraries designed for long weekends, rainy days, and more
  • Handy tools like full-color photos, detailed maps, and background information on the history and culture of Cleveland
With Moon Cleveland’s practical tips and local insight, you can experience the city your way.

Exploring more Midwest cities? Check out Moon Chicago or Moon Minneapolis & St. Paul.
Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Midwest / East North Central (il, In, Mi, Oh, Wi)

On Sale: May 7th 2019

Price: $13.99 / $17.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 356

ISBN-13: 9781640493568

