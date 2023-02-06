Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Moon Wisconsin
Moon Wisconsin

Lakeside Getaways, Outdoor Recreation, Bites & Brews

by Thomas Huhti

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 24, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Oct 24, 2023

528 Pages

9798886470031

Travel / Travel / United States / Midwest / East North Central (il, In, Mi, Oh, Wi)

Description

From majestic forests and verdant farms to rushing rivers and tranquil lakes, experience the Badger State's classic Midwestern charm with Moon Wisconsin. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic itineraries, from a weekend in Milwaukee or Madison to a week-long getaway to Door County, with advice for architecture buffs, foodies, families, outdoor adventurers, and more
  • The top activities and unique experiences: Museum-hop in trendy Milwaukee, discover the joys of the open road at the Harley-Davidson museum, and savor the laidback college town vibe in Madison. Check out a typical Wisconsin dairy farm and sample fresh bites of cheese or learn how to churn butter with the whole family. Dig in at a Friday night fish fry and unwind with a locally-brewed craft beer in a historic taproom. Kayak to sea caves, cycle through rolling hills of apple orchards, or hike the rugged cliffs of Devil's Lake
  • The best road trips in Wisconsin, including the state's designated Rustic Roads
  • Honest advice from native cheesehead Thomas Huhti on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from luxe hotels to historic lodges and lakeside cabins
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Recommendations for getting to Wisconsin and getting around, by plane, train, bus, or car (or even boat!)
  • Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, outdoor recreation safety, and history
With Moon's practical tips and local insight, you can experience the best of Wisconsin.

For more Midwestern adventures, try Moon Ohio or Moon Michigan.
 

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

