Jonathan DeHart
Jonathan DeHart is a Tokyo-based journalist and editor who first came to Japan at the impressionable age of 21 to study the language. He writes primarily about culture and social trends in Asia. With more than 500 published articles, his work has been selected for various “best of” lists by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Huffington Post, Foreign Policy and Real Clear World. He previously worked for both print and online media in Shanghai.Read More
By the Author
Moon Japan
From the world's busiest intersection to the most serene hot springs, modernity and tradition mingle with grace in Japan. Experience the natural wonder and rich…