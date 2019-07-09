Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Tokyo Walks
See the City Like a Local
Experience Tokyo like a local: on foot! Stroll through the city and soak up its infectious energy, futuristic charm, and centuries of Japanese art and culture with Moon Tokyo Walks.Read More
Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York City Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Rome Walks, and Moon London Walks.
- Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods, including Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku, Ginza, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
- Find your scene with top ten lists for restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more
- Get to know the real Tokyo on six customizable walks: Savor fresh sushi or delicious ramen, snack on yakitori in a neighborhood izakaya, and barhop through Shibuya. Walk under the famous cherry blossoms in the spring, watch a traditional kabuki performance, and make your way through a bustling morning fish market. Visit a museum designed by master animator Miyazaki Hayao, or marvel at historic temples and Buddhist monuments
- Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
- Discover public transportation options like bike rentals, trams, metro, and ferries
Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York City Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Rome Walks, and Moon London Walks.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use