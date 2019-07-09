Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Moon Tokyo Walks

Moon Tokyo Walks

See the City Like a Local

by

Experience Tokyo like a local: on foot! Stroll through the city and soak up its infectious energy, futuristic charm, and centuries of Japanese art and culture with Moon Tokyo Walks.
  • Walk through the city’s coolest neighborhoods, including Shibuya, Harajuku, Shinjuku, Ginza, and more, with color-coded stops and turn-by-turn directions
  • Find your scene with top ten lists for restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more
  • Get to know the real Tokyo on six customizable walks: Savor fresh sushi or delicious ramen, snack on yakitori in a neighborhood izakaya, and barhop through Shibuya. Walk under the famous cherry blossoms in the spring, watch a traditional kabuki performance, and make your way through a bustling morning fish market. Visit a museum designed by master animator Miyazaki Hayao, or marvel at historic temples and Buddhist monuments
  • Explore on the go with foldout maps of each walking route and a removable full-city map, all in a handy guide that fits in your pocket
  • Discover public transportation options like bike rentals, trams, metro, and ferries
With creative routes, public transit options, and a full-city map, you can explore Tokyo at your own pace, without missing a beat.

Check out our guides to more of the world’s best cities, so you can hit the ground running! Also available: Moon Barcelona Walks, Moon Berlin Walks, Moon New York Walks, Moon Amsterdam Walks, Moon Paris Walks, Moon Rome Walks, and Moon London Walks.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Asia / Japan

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 152

ISBN-13: 9781640497900

Moon Travel logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide