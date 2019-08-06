Chantae Reden

Chantae Reden is a content creator, journalist, and photographer with deep connections to Bali and Lombok. She’s been exploring Southeast Asia for years: she’s slept in a five-star villa one night and on the floor of a public ferry the next, trekked to the summit of Mount Rinjani, freedived 100 feet deep in Amed, and eaten everywhere from fine dining resorts to street stalls. Recently, she spent a few months in Lombok starting a small textile trading business with local Sasak women. She completed her AIDA*** freediving certification in Bali in the summer of 2018.



Chantae is currently the social media manager for Skyscanner Australia and welcomes thousands of readers per month on her websites, Chantae.com and TheSaltSirens.com. She’s backpacked through more than 20 countries, and her writing has appeared in Parabola Magazine, Travel + Leisure, SurfGirl Magazine, Backpacker Essentials, and Pacific Island Living, among others. She’s passionate about ocean conservation, and loves all things watersports, including kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and scuba diving.

