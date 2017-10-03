When Steven Horak uprooted his life in New York City to move to Santa Fe, he wasn’t quite sure what to expect, beyond a new home that would be very different from his old one. Even after a few years in New Mexico, his life is still an adventure. Each day begins and ends with views of the awe-inspiring Sangre de Cristo mountains, which serve as a constant reminder of what makes high desert living so special.





Steven’s wanderlust began during a year studying abroad at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. Since then he has traveled extensively, contributing to travel guidebooks on Canada, Costa Rica, and the Czech Republic, among others. He also works as a journalist, communications specialist, and photographer. You can view his photo gallery at stevenhorak.smugmug.com.