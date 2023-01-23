Free shipping on orders $35+
Rick Steves Best of Ireland
Description
Hit Ireland's can't-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!
- Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
- Two-day itineraries covering Dublin, Kilkenny, Kinsale, Kenmare and the Ring of Kerry, Dingle Town and Peninsula, County Clare, Galway, Aran Islands, Belfast, Portrush, and the Antrim Coast
- Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
- The best of local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
- Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
- Over 350 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
- Suggestions for side trips to Valley of the Boyne, Wicklow Mountains, Rock of Cashel, Cobh, Blarney Castle, Connemara and Mayo, Bangor, and Derry
Experience Ireland's legendary warmth and beauty for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!
Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Ireland.
