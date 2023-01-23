Free shipping on orders $35+

Rick Steves Best of Ireland
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Best of Ireland

by Rick Steves

by Pat O’Connor

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 14, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641715751

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Ireland

Description

Hit Ireland's can't-miss sights, bites, and history in two weeks or less with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!

  • Strategic advice from Rick Steves on what's worth your time and money
  • Two-day itineraries covering Dublin, Kilkenny, Kinsale, Kenmare and the Ring of Kerry, Dingle Town and Peninsula, County Clare, Galway, Aran Islands, Belfast, Portrush, and the Antrim Coast
  • Rick's tips for beating the crowds, skipping lines, and avoiding tourist traps
  • The best of local culture, flavors, and more, including insightful walks through the most interesting neighborhoods and museums
  • Trip planning strategies like how to link destinations and design your itinerary, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around
  • Over 350 full-color pages with detailed maps and vibrant photos throughout
  • Suggestions for side trips to Valley of the Boyne, Wicklow Mountains, Rock of Cashel, Cobh, Blarney Castle, Connemara and Mayo, Bangor, and Derry

Experience Ireland's legendary warmth and beauty for yourself with Rick Steves Best of Ireland!

Planning a longer trip? Pick up Rick Steves Ireland, an in-depth guide perfect for spending more than two weeks exploring Ireland.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less