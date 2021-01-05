Fairytale castles, neighborhood beer gardens, and peaceful forest hikes: Experience the rich tapestry of Central Europe’s history, culture, and natural beauty with Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest. Inside you’ll find:

Flexible itineraries for multiple days in Prague, Vienna, and Budapest that can be combined into a longer trip

Strategic advice for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more

for foodies, art lovers, history buffs, and more Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Admire Prague’s intricate Gothic architecture, stroll the grand halls of Schönbrunn Palace, and climb the winding staircases to a magnificent view at Fisherman’s Bastion in Budapest. Relax to classical music where Beethoven composed his masterpieces or in the healing waters of a natural thermal bath. Cycle alongside ruined castles, vast vineyards, and the banks of the Danube in Wachau Valley. Wander through the largest art history museum in Austria, studying ancient Egyptian frescoes, Renaissance and Baroque paintings, and various antiquities. Get into the holiday spirit at an Easter or Christmas market filled with handcrafted gifts, street food, and spiced wine

Savor local flavors: Sip a Mélange in a cozy Viennese coffeehouse or a foamy pivo in a sunny beer garden. Snack on hearty sausage, classic schnitzel, or peppery goulash. Satisfy your sweet tooth with flaky honey cake, rich Sachertorte, and cinnamon sugar trdelník

Ideas for side trips from each city, including Liberec, Danube Bend, Lake Balaton, and the Kutná Hore Bone Church

Expert insight from Budapest local Jennifer Walker and Prague local Auburn Scallon

from Budapest local Jennifer Walker and Prague local Auburn Scallon Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the landscape, history, and cultural customs of each city

Handy tools such as visa information, Hungarian, German, and Czech phrasebooks, and tips for traveling with children or as a senior, solo female travelers, and LGBTQ+ travelers

Experience the best of Central Europe at your own pace with Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest.





