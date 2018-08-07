Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Auburn Scallon
Originally from Seattle, Washington, Auburn Scallon moved to the Czech Republic in 2011, living first in Liberec before making her home base in the capital city. In addition to Prague’s architectural beauty and affordable arts scene, she fell for the lesser-known neighborhoods outside the city center. Whether she’s watching the sun set over a spire-filled skyline or sipping a cold Svijany beer (her local favorite), Prague still takes her breath away.
With a BA in Marketing and Master’s research in Adult Education for Social Change, Auburn is passionate about encouraging travel as a cross-cultural learning opportunity. Her freelance writing on the arts, food, culture, and living abroad has appeared in The Independent, Prague Visitor, Expats.cz, Flydoscope, Brisbane Courier-Mail and official content for Czech Tourism.
By the Author
Moon Prague & Beyond
Dramatic Gothic monuments, decadent castles, and fairytale spires: Take your time in this magical city with Moon Prague & Beyond.Explore In and Around the City:…
Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest
Whether you're sipping Czech beer with locals or exploring hilltop castles, get to know these fairytale cities with Moon Prague, Vienna & Budapest. Inside you'll…