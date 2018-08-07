Originally from Seattle, Washington, Auburn Scallon moved to the Czech Republic in 2011, living first in Liberec before making her home base in the capital city. In addition to Prague’s architectural beauty and affordable arts scene, she fell for the lesser-known neighborhoods outside the city center. Whether she’s watching the sun set over a spire-filled skyline or sipping a cold Svijany beer (her local favorite), Prague still takes her breath away.





With a BA in Marketing and Master’s research in Adult Education for Social Change, Auburn is passionate about encouraging travel as a cross-cultural learning opportunity. Her freelance writing on the arts, food, culture, and living abroad has appeared inand official content for Czech Tourism.