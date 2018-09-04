Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christopher Kompanek
Christopher Kompanek is a native New Yorker who spent his childhood going to the theater, museums, jazz clubs and other New York institutions like the now-shuttered Carnegie Deli. His love of arts, culture, and food led him into the world of journalism where his writing on film, music, theater, and food has been published in the Village Voice, Time Out New York, Washington Post, and Financial Times among many other publications.Read More
While his travels have taken him from Patagonia to the Great Barrier Reef, from the streets of Berlin to the temples in Cambodia, Christopher is always giddy to return to New York and order a pizza from his neighborhood shop.
Christopher currently lives in Manhattan and couldn’t imagine ever leaving for more than a few weeks. When he’s not covering cultural events, he can be found lazing in the city’s parks or along the piers on the Hudson River.
By the Author
Moon New York City
From the corner bodega to the top of the Empire State Building, NYC is overflowing with energy and culture. Experience the city with a local…