Moon Newfoundland & Labrador

Flexible itineraries for weekend getaways or spending two weeks in Newfoundland and Labrador with strategic advice for families, outdoor adventurers, and history buffs

for weekend getaways or spending two weeks in Newfoundland and Labrador with strategic advice for families, outdoor adventurers, and history buffs Top experiences: Visit an active archaeological dig or learn about the history and local art of the province while touring The Rooms cultural center. Chow down on fresh crab claws, chowder, and pie made with locally grown berries. Drive the Irish Loop for with stunning coastal views, maritime history, and wildlife-watching, and wind down at a cozy neighborhood pub

Visit an active archaeological dig or learn about the history and local art of the province while touring The Rooms cultural center. Chow down on fresh crab claws, chowder, and pie made with locally grown berries. Drive the Irish Loop for with stunning coastal views, maritime history, and wildlife-watching, and wind down at a cozy neighborhood pub Best outdoor adventures: Trek through hilly evergreen forests alongside moose, foxes, and caribou. Watch for whales on a cruise or search the sky for soaring eagles, ospreys, and puffins. Embark on a multi-day backpacking adventure through the UNESCO-protected Gros Morne National Park. Kayak to the remote wilderness of Torngat Mountains National Park or scuba dive in shipwreck-filled coves, and settle down for a night under the starry sky at a lakeside campsite

Trek through hilly evergreen forests alongside moose, foxes, and caribou. Watch for whales on a cruise or search the sky for soaring eagles, ospreys, and puffins. Embark on a multi-day backpacking adventure through the UNESCO-protected Gros Morne National Park. Kayak to the remote wilderness of Torngat Mountains National Park or scuba dive in shipwreck-filled coves, and settle down for a night under the starry sky at a lakeside campsite Expert advice from Canadian Andrew Hempstead on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around

from Canadian Andrew Hempstead on when to go, where to stay, and how to get around Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout

Background information on the environment, culture, and history

Experience the best of Newfoundland and Labrador with Moon's practical tips and local insight.

Expanding your trip? Try Moon Atlantic Canada or Moon Canadian Rockies.