Request Desk/Exam Copy



Hike, Camp, See Wildlife

by Andrew Hempstead

Banff sparkles as the crown jewel of Canada's national parks. Explore the best of it with Moon Banff National Park. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic, flexible itineraries, including the Best of Banff and highlights for a day trip
  • The Best Hikes in Banff: Find the right trek for you with details on length, elevation gains, difficulty levels, and trailheads
  • Experience the Outdoors: Ride over the snow in a horse-drawn sleigh or through the sky in a mountain gondola. Follow the vast network of hiking trails along glacial valleys and discover alpine lakes and spectacular vistas. Soak in a natural hot spring, treat yourself at a luxurious mountain resort, or discover the park's history at one of Banff's excellent museums. Grab a cup of coffee at a local shop, or experience the town's classic après-ski nightlife
  • How to Get There: Up-to-date information on gateway towns, park entrances, park fees, and tours
  • Where to Stay: From campgrounds and rustic lodges to sprawling ski resorts, find the best spots to kick back, both inside and outside the park
  • Planning Tips: When to go, what to pack, safety information, and how to avoid the crowds, with full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Expertise and Know-How from seasoned explorer and Banff local Andrew Hempstead
Find your adventure in Banff National Park with Moon.

Exploring more of Canada's great outdoors? Try Moon Canadian Rockies. Hitting the road? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip.

Travel Guide