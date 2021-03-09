Moon 52 Things to Do in Boston
Moon 52 Things to Do in Boston

by

ISBN-13: 9781640495333

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: November 9th 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / Northeast / New England (ct, Ma, Me, Nh, Ri, Vt)

PAGE COUNT: 250

From that South End gallery you haven’t visited yet to the mountain getaway you keep meaning to plan, experience something new right here at home with Moon 52 Things to Do in Boston.
  • Cool things to do in and around the city: Stroll over to the Rose Kennedy Greenway or rent a kayak on the Charles. Dig in to dim sum in Chinatown and get lost in the stacks at Boston Public Library. Immerse yourself in local history on the Black Heritage Trail and get to know Cambridge beyond Harvard Yard. Pay respect to Boston’s sports dynasties or take in a drag show at Jacques
  • Day trips and weekend getaways: Rejuvenate on a weekend in the Berkshires, discover America’s LGBTQ playground in Provincetown, get your feet wet at the beach, or explore a new art exhibit at Mass MoCA
  • Experiences broken down by category: Find ideas for each season, activities for kids, outdoor adventures, arts and culture, scenic drives, and more
  • A local's advice: Whether it’s a worthwhile stop on the Freedom Trail or a neighborhood food hall, local author Cameron Sperance knows the ins and outs of Boston
  • Inspirational full-color photos throughout
  • Easy-to-scan planning tips: Addresses, time allotment, T stops, and tips for avoiding the crowds if you're heading to a popular attraction
What are you doing this weekend? Try something new with Moon 52 Things to Do in Boston.

