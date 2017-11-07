Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cameron Sperance
Cameron Sperance moved from Memphis to Boston in 2007 to attend Boston College. He quickly fell in love with his new city and decided to stick around.
Making his home in the South End neighborhood, Cameron quickly chose a regular perch at Stephi’s on Tremont, but that doesn’t keep him from venturing out to try new restaurants and bars throughout the city. While he is an avid traveler, his favorite view is watching the Boston skyline emerge from a window seat as his plane returns home to Logan Airport.
Cameron has covered every aspect of his adopted hometown for publications like the Boston Herald, Scene magazine, Stuff Boston, and Bisnow.
By the Author
Moon Boston
Stroll through history, catch a game at Fenway, or snag a seat at the bar at Neptune Oyster: the best of Beantown is yours with…
