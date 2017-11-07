Cameron Sperance moved from Memphis to Boston in 2007 to attend Boston College. He quickly fell in love with his new city and decided to stick around.





Making his home in the South End neighborhood, Cameron quickly chose a regular perch at Stephi’s on Tremont, but that doesn’t keep him from venturing out to try new restaurants and bars throughout the city. While he is an avid traveler, his favorite view is watching the Boston skyline emerge from a window seat as his plane returns home to Logan Airport.





Cameron has covered every aspect of his adopted hometown for publications like the Boston Herald, Scene magazine, Stuff Boston, and Bisnow.