Carrie-Marie Bratley
Carrie-Marie Bratley moved to sunny Portugal from not-so-sunny South Yorkshire as a child and credits Portugal’s incredible weather, beaches, food, and drink for keeping her moored there. She has worked as a journalist and writer since 2004 and is a newscaster for an Algarve radio station, interpreting, researching and reporting on affairs in Portugal.Read More
Carrie-Marie has traveled Portugal and its islands extensively (her absolute favorite place in Portugal is the heavenly island of São Miguel in the Azores), and has expanded her travels to South Africa, the Caribbean, Morocco, and of course, the UK, which she visits frequently to fill up on the traditional British delicacy of fish and chips. She loves photography, local festivals, and an early night with a good book.
By the Author
Moon Lisbon & Beyond
From the vibrant azulejo tiles and colorful rooftops to the warm, golden coastline, get to know the charming City of Seven Hills with Moon Lisbon…
Moon Portugal
From trendy cities to classic fishing villages, soak up the romance of this charming country with Moon Portugal. Inside you'll find: Strategic, flexible itineraries including…