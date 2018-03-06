Carrie-Marie Bratley

Carrie-Marie Bratley moved to sunny Portugal from not-so-sunny South Yorkshire as a child and credits Portugal’s incredible weather, beaches, food, and drink for keeping her moored there. She has worked as a journalist and writer since 2004 and is a newscaster for an Algarve radio station, interpreting, researching and reporting on affairs in Portugal.



Carrie-Marie has traveled Portugal and its islands extensively (her absolute favorite place in Portugal is the heavenly island of São Miguel in the Azores), and has expanded her travels to South Africa, the Caribbean, Morocco, and of course, the UK, which she visits frequently to fill up on the traditional British delicacy of fish and chips. She loves photography, local festivals, and an early night with a good book.

