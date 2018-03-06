From the vibrant azulejo tiles and colorful rooftops to the warm, golden coastline, get to know the charming City of Seven Hills with Moon Lisbon & Beyond.

Explore In and Around the City: Wander Lisbon’s most interesting neighborhoods, like Chiado, Castelo, Bairro Alto, and Belém, and nearby regions, including the Setùbal Peninsula, Queluz, Évora, and the Costa da Caparica

Handy Tools: Background information on Portugal’s history and culture, plus tips on ethical travel, what to pack, where to stay, and how to get around

Day trip itineraries, favorite local spots, and strategies to skip the crowds: Take your time with Moon Lisbon & Beyond.





