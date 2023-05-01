Rick Steves Best of Germany

THE BEST OF GERMANY

Map: Top Destinations in Germany

THE BEST OF MUNICH

THE BEST OF SALZBURG

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY

THE BEST OF BERLIN

THE BEST OF THE REST

TRAVEL SMART

Designing Your Itinerary

Trip Costs per Person

Before You Go

Travel Strategies on the Road

Germany is blessed with some of Europe’s most spectacular scenery—the jagged Alps, flower-filled meadows, rolling hills of forests and farmland, and the powerful Rhine River. Its many castles range from evocative ruins to sturdy fortresses to Romantic-era palaces fit for a king.

In contrast to these beautiful images, the country has a troubled 20th-century past. Throughout Germany, you’ll see respectful acknowledgment of this tumultuous time, with thought-provoking museums and somber memorials.

As a nation, Germany is less than 150 years old (“born” in 1871). It was split into East and West after losing World War II. After the Berlin Wall fell, Germany was officially reunited in 1990, resulting in both euphoric joy and growing pains.

Today Germany is at the forefront of human progress, with high-tech trains, gleaming cities, and world-class museums. A founding member of the European Union, Germany leads the way in creating a stable, prosperous Europe for the future.

Yet the country nurtures its culture and traditions. You can visit idyllic half-timbered villages, enjoy strudel at the bakery, or sip a stein of beer while men in lederhosen play polka tunes.

With medieval castles, speedy autobahns, old-time beer halls, shiny skyscrapers, and the best wurst, this young country with a long past continues to make history.

THE BEST OF GERMANY

This book focuses on Germany’s top destinations—its most fascinating cities and intimate villages—from powerhouse Berlin to sleepy Bacharach. A focused 14-day trip highlights lively Munich, musical Salzburg (just across the Austrian border from Munich, it’s too convenient to pass up, even in a book about Germany), the castle-studded countryside of Bavaria, the medieval walled town of Rothenburg, quaint villages along the mighty Rhine, and the fascinating, ever-changing capital, Berlin. And when there are interesting sights or towns near my top destinations, I cover these briefly (as “Near” sights), to help you fill out a free day or a longer stay.

Beyond the major destinations, I cover the Best of the Rest—great destinations that don’t quite make my top cut, but are worth seeing if you have more time or specific interests: Würzburg, Nürnberg, Frankfurt, Baden-Baden, Dresden, and Hamburg.

To help you link the top stops, I’ve designed a two-week itinerary (see here), with tips to help you tailor it to your interests and time.

THE BEST OF MUNICH Lively, livable Munich has a compact, pedestrian-friendly core that welcomes strolling. The city is awash in convivial beer halls, beautiful gardens, stately churches, fancy pastry shops, and fine art museums. The crown jewels at the Residenz and the oompah bands at beer halls remind visitors that Munich has long been equally at ease hosting royalty and commoners alike.

THE BEST OF MUNICH The towering New Town Hall presides over Munich’s main square, Marienplatz.

THE BEST OF MUNICH The Viktualienmarkt, a fun open-air market with cheap eateries, sports a Bavarian maypole.

THE BEST OF MUNICH A guide proudly introduces visitors to the palatial Residenz, home to Bavarian royalty for centuries.

THE BEST OF MUNICH At beer halls, oompah bands play “Roll Out the Barrel!” to crank up the fun.

THE BEST OF MUNICH The Chinese Tower in the English Garden is a landmark near a popular beer garden.

THE BEST OF MUNICH Ride the rapids at the south end of the English Garden, where the surf’s always up.

THE BEST OF MUNICH Time to order another! Prost!

THE BEST OF MUNICH A statue of Mary and an ornate glockenspiel (with daily shows) overlook Marienplatz—Mary’s Place.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Just across the German border in Austria, delightful Salzburg has a charming Old Town, splendid gardens, Baroque churches, and a hill-capping medieval fortress. The city’s sights and soundtrack are a mix of Mozart (he lived here) and The Sound of Music (so did the Von Trapp family). At night, there’s always music playing and the town is beautifully floodlit. Salzburg’s charisma and proximity to Munich make it irresistible to tuck into a Germany trip.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Salzburg’s compact Old Town is an inviting maze for visitors to explore on foot.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG The New Residenz, where prince-archbishops once partied, hosts a glockenspiel and museums today.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG The Mirabell Gardens anchor a soaring view of Salzburg’s old-town spires and hill-capping fortress.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Walk or bike along the Salzach River, or just admire the city view from the bridge.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Grave sites are lovingly tended at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Fountains add a splash of artistry in this lively city, brimming with music and culture.

THE BEST OF SALZBURG Festooned with old-time signs, the street called Getreidegasse entices shoppers and photographers.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS This region boasts fairy-tale castles, lovely churches, thrilling luge runs, and cozy villages such as Füssen (a handy home base) and adorable Oberammergau. Straddling the border with Austria, the towering Zugspitze offers mountain thrills, with high-altitude lifts, trails, and view cafés.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS Growing up in Hohenschwangau Castle inspired “Mad” King Ludwig to build castles of his own.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS The ceiling of the Wieskirche opens up to the artist’s view of heaven.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS Visitors admire Linderhof Castle, “Mad” King Ludwig’s smallest, most intimate home.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS Bavaria’s Lüftlmalarei—colorful painted scenes on houses—raise the bar for house painters everywhere.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS To avoid long lines, order timed tickets to tour Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS Swooping downhill on a luge: Wheee!

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS Füssen makes a cozy home base for visiting nearby castles and sights.

THE BEST OF THE BAVARIAN ALPS The stunning Neuschwanstein Castle is King Ludwig’s masterpiece and swan song.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD Photogenic Rothenburg, encircled by a medieval wall, has half-timbered buildings and cobbled lanes lined with tempting bakeries, pubs, shops, and museums. It’s my favorite stop on the Romantic Road, a scenic route linking cute towns and divinely beautiful churches in the serene, green countryside.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD Vineyards and forests blanket the hill topped by Rothenburg, Germany’s best walled town.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD Half-timbered buildings, arches, and towers contribute to the picturesque charm of Rothenburg.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD Rothenburg’s main square draws locals and tourists alike.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD In this Middle Ages altarpiece, the master wood-carver, Tilman Riemenschneider, brought wood to life.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD Walk the narrow, roofed wall of Rothenburg early or late for maximum medievalism.

THE BEST OF ROTHENBURG AND THE ROMANTIC ROAD If you go for Baroque, visit the gardens of Weikersheim Palace, along the Romantic Road.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY The mighty Rhine River is steeped in legend, where storybook villages (including the quaint home-base towns of Bacharach and St. Goar) cluster under imposing castles. Touring the Rhine by boat, train, or bike, you’ll pass vineyard-draped hillsides, vintage castles, slow barges, and the massive cliff of the Loreley along the way.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Costumed soldiers evoke feudal times, when lords and robber barons vied for control of the Rhine.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY The village of Bacharach, nestled on the Rhine, is fun to stroll.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Ferries cruise up and down the Rhine, taking passengers on a joyride.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Visitors can clamber up and down the ruins of Rheinfels Castle, enjoying Rhine views.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Cologne’s grand Gothic cathedral is impressive day or night.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY The Rhine Valley produces fine wine, which can be sampled in tastings at wine bars.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Castles have built-in chapels, ranging from plain stone to decorative, with fine stained glass.

THE BEST OF THE RHINE VALLEY Burg Eltz, in the Mosel Valley, wins Europe’s best-furnished castle award.

THE BEST OF BERLIN The most happening place in the country—from avant-garde architecture to vibrant nightlife—is Berlin. Germany’s capital also features evocative monuments and memories of the Wall that once divided the city and country. The modern dome topping the old Reichstag exemplifies how the city has melded its complicated past with its exciting future.

THE BEST OF BERLIN Along the Spree River, crowds come out with the sun.

THE BEST OF BERLIN Dating from 575 BC , the Ishtar Gate (detail shown) from Babylon graces the Pergamon Museum.

THE BEST OF BERLIN Sunset highlights the dome topping the Reichstag, Germany’s historic parliament building.

THE BEST OF BERLIN Berlin’s stocky cathedral is just over a century old, built under the reign of Kaiser Wilhelm.

THE BEST OF BERLIN The Brandenburg Gate, once separating East and West Berlin, is now a powerful symbol of freedom.

THE BEST OF BERLIN Segments of the former Berlin Wall are decorated with graffiti.

THE BEST OF BERLIN The lively Hackescher Markt neighborhood with its shops and eateries—is fun to explore.

THE BEST OF BERLIN The quirky little green man (Ampelmann) on the stoplight is a nostalgic reminder of communism.

THE BEST OF THE REST With extra time, splice any of these destinations into your trip. Nürnberg’s Old Town invites browsers while its Nazi sites fascinate historians. Walkable Würzburg has a palace fit for a prince-bishop, while Baden-Baden’s baths are just right for spa lovers. Amid a forest of skyscrapers, Frankfurt has a pleasant old-time square and popular riverfront park. Dresden’s impressive museums and rebuilt church are inspiring. Germany’s largest port, Hamburg, offers a harbor tour that shows off the city’s stunning architecture.

THE BEST OF THE REST Hamburg, Germany’s most important port, has a huge harbor that even landlubbers enjoy touring.

THE BEST OF THE REST In Dresden, a cyclist joins the Parade of Nobles, a mural made with 24,000 porcelain tiles.

THE BEST OF THE REST In Baden-Baden, it’s fun to make waves at the Baths of Caracalla.

THE BEST OF THE REST Nürnberg, largely rebuilt after World War II, has a sweet Old Town and powerful Nazi sites.

THE BEST OF THE REST Modern Frankfurt has skyscraping towers and down-to-earth parks.

THE BEST OF THE REST A guard stands watch in Dresden.

THE BEST OF THE REST The Residenz Palace is just one reason to visit Würzburg, filled with atmospheric wine bars.

TRAVEL SMART

Approach Germany like a veteran traveler, even if it’s your first trip. Design your itinerary, get a handle on your budget, make advance arrangements, and follow my travel strategies on the road. For my best advice on sightseeing, accommodations, restaurants, and transportation, see the Practicalities chapter.

Designing Your Itinerary

Decide when to go. Peak season (roughly May-Sept) offers the best weather, long days (light until after 21:00), and the busiest schedule of tourist fun. Late spring and fall generally have decent weather and lighter crowds. Winter can be cold and dreary, but Germany’s famous Christmas markets brighten main squares from late November until Christmas.

Choose your top destinations. My itinerary (described later) gives you an idea of how much you can reasonably see in 14 days, but you can adapt it to fit your timeframe and choice of destinations.

Fun-loving Munich is a must for anyone, with its engaging mix of beer gardens and world-class art. If castles spark your imagination, linger in Bavaria and on the Rhine. Historians appreciate Nürnberg, Dresden, and Berlin. For music and Mozart, settle in Salzburg (Austria). If you like medieval walled towns, make tracks for Rothenburg. To feel the pulse of 21st-century Germany, head to Berlin. Hedonists luxuriate in the baths at Baden-Baden. Hikers love to go a’wandering in the Bavarian Alps, and photographers want to go everywhere.

Draft a rough itinerary. Figure out how many destinations you can comfortably fit in your time frame. Don’t overdo it—few travelers wish they’d hurried more. Allow enough days per stop: Count on at least two or three days for major destinations (and at least three for sights-packed Berlin).

Staying in a home base (such as Munich) and making day trips can be more time-efficient than changing locations and hotels. Minimize one-night stands, especially consecutive ones; it can be worth taking a late-afternoon train ride or drive to get settled into a town for two nights.

Connect the dots. Link your destinations into a logical route. Determine which cities in Europe you’ll fly into and out of; begin your search for transatlantic flights at Kayak.com. If you fly into Frankfurt (a popular arrival point), note that the airport has its own train station to easily get you to your first destination (the Rhine villages are just an hour away).

Decide if you’ll travel by car or public transportation, or a combination. Trains connect major cities easily and frequently. Trains in Germany are either fast and pricey (book ahead for discounts, or use a railpass), or they’re slow and cheap (even cheaper with one of several day passes). Long-distance buses are inexpensive, though it’s wise to book several days in advance.

A car is useless in big cities, but it’s helpful for exploring countryside regions, where train and bus connections are relatively infrequent and time-consuming.

For the best of both worlds, use trains to connect major cities, and rent a car strategically (or take a regional bus tour) to explore the countryside, such as the Bavarian Alps region, which has many scattered sights.

Allot sufficient time for transportation in your itinerary. Whether you travel by train, bus, or car, it’ll take a half-day to get between most destinations.

To determine approximate transportation times, study driving times (see the map in Practicalities chapter) or train schedules (Germany’s Deutsche Bahn, www.bahn.com). If Germany is part of a bigger trip, consider budget flights; check Skyscanner.com for intra-European flights.

Plan your days. Fine-tune your itinerary; write out a day-by-day plan of where you’ll be and what you want to see. To help you make the most of your time, I’ve suggested day plans for destinations. But check the opening hours of sights; avoid visiting a town on the one day a week that your must-see sight is closed. Research whether any holidays or festivals will fall during your trip—these attract crowds and can close sights (for the latest, visit Germany’s national tourism website, www.germany.travel).

Give yourself some slack. Nonstop sightseeing can turn a vacation into a blur. Every trip—and every traveler—needs downtime for doing laundry, picnic shopping, relaxing, people-watching, and so on. Pace yourself. Assume you will return.

Ready, set... You’ve designed the perfect itinerary for the trip of a lifetime.

Trip Costs per Person

Run a reality check on your dream trip. You’ll have major transportation costs in addition to daily expenses.

Flight: Frankfurt has the most convenient, cheapest flights from the US, though Munich is affordable and a more charming starting point. A basic round-trip flight from the US to Germany can cost about $1,000-$2,000, depending on where you fly from and when (cheaper in winter).

Public Transportation: If you’re following my two-week itinerary, allow $350 per person; it’d be worthwhile to buy a German Flexipass with five train days (to use for longer trips between major destinations) and purchase point-to-point tickets for short, cheap, regional trips (e.g., between villages on the Rhine). German rail passes are sold at most train stations in Germany.

Average Daily Expenses Per Person