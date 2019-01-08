Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Italian Phrase Book & Dictionary

Buon giorno! From ordering calamari in Venice to making new friends in Tuscan hill towns, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in Italy. Rick Steves offers well-tested Italian words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:
  • Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
  • An English-Italian and Italian-English dictionary
  • Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
  • A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you wait in line at the Sistine Chapel (no internet connection required!)
Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves Italian Phrase Book is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.
Genre: Nonfiction / Foreign Language Study / Italian

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 464

ISBN-13: 9781641711968

