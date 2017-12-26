Italian Without Words
Italian Without Words

by Don Cangelosi

by Joseph Delli Carpini

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780671677435

USD: $6.99  /  CAD: $9.49

ON SALE: April 15th 1989

Genre: Nonfiction / Foreign Language Study / Italian

PAGE COUNT: 112

You don’t need words to speak Italian. You don’t have to study Italian or travel to Italy to communicate like a true paesano. All you really need is this unique “phrase book” of the most common Italian expressions, complete with authentic Italian gestures and body language. It’s the fastest and funniest way to learn Italian ever published. Now, even if you don’t know a single word of Italian, you can learn the most common greetings and expressions, dinner-table comments, hot vows of love, bargaining tricks, insults, threats and curses. This book shows you how. There’s no faster or funnier way to learn how to communicate in Italy, Italian restaurants, with your grandparents or your friends.

