When ordering a café au lait in Paris, calamari in Venice, or bratwurst in Munich, it helps to speak some of the native tongue. Rick Steves offers well-tested words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:

Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling

An English-French/Italian/German dictionary

Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor

with Rick’s signature sense of humor A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice (no internet connection required!)

Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves French, Italian & German Phrase Book is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.