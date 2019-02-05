Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves French, Italian & German Phrase Book
When ordering a café au lait in Paris, calamari in Venice, or bratwurst in Munich, it helps to speak some of the native tongue. Rick Steves offers well-tested words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:
- Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
- An English-French/Italian/German dictionary
- Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
- A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice (no internet connection required!)
Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves French, Italian & German Phrase Book is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use