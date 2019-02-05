Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves French, Italian & German Phrase Book

by

When ordering a café au lait in Paris, calamari in Venice, or bratwurst in Munich, it helps to speak some of the native tongue. Rick Steves offers well-tested words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:
  • Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
  • An English-French/Italian/German dictionary
  • Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
  • A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice (no internet connection required!)
Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves French, Italian & German Phrase Book is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 584

ISBN-13: 9781641711883

