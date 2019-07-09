Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Pocket Prague
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Prague:Read More
Extending your trip? Try Rick Steves Prague & the Czech Republic.
- City walks and tours: Five detailed self-guided walks, including a walk from the Old Town Square to the Charles Bridge and tours of The Jewish Quarter and Prague Castle
- Rick’s strategic advice on what’s worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Savor a traditional goulash stew, mingle with locals over a Czech beer or two, and stay in a romantic hotel in the Little Quarter
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Czech phrases, and more
