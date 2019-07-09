Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Pocket Prague

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Prague:
  • City walks and tours: Five detailed self-guided walks, including a walk from the Old Town Square to the Charles Bridge and tours of The Jewish Quarter and Prague Castle
  • Rick’s strategic advice on what’s worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Savor a traditional goulash stew, mingle with locals over a Czech beer or two, and stay in a romantic hotel in the Little Quarter
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Czech phrases, and more
Lightweight, yet packed with info on Prague’s history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Prague truly is a tour guide in your pocket.

Extending your trip? Try Rick Steves Prague & the Czech Republic.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Eastern

On Sale: March 24th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9781641712040

ebook
