Rick Steves Portuguese Phrase Book and Dictionary
Olá! From ordering vinho verde in the Douro Valley to making new friends in Lisbon, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in Portugal. Rick Steves offers well-tested Portuguese words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
- An English-Portuguese and Portuguese-English dictionary
- Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
- A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you relax on the beach (no internet connection required!)
