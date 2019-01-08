Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves German Phrase Book & Dictionary

Hallo! From ordering bratwurst in Berlin to making new friends in Munich, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in Germany. Rick Steves offers well-tested German words and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:
  • Key phrases for everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling
  • An English-German and German-English dictionary
  • Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor
  • A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you relax at a biergarten (no internet connection required!)
Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves German Phrase Book & Dictionary is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.
Genre: Nonfiction / Foreign Language Study / German

On Sale: September 3rd 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 456

ISBN-13: 9781641711920

Rick Steves Travel Guide