Rick Steves Spanish Phrase Book & Dictionary

From ordering tapas in Madrid to making new friends in Costa del Sol, it helps to speak some of the native tongue in Spain. Rick Steves offers well-tested Spanishwords and phrases that come in handy in a variety of situations. Inside you’ll find:

Key phrases for use in everyday circumstances, complete with phonetic spelling

An English-Spanish and Spanish-English dictionary

Tips for small talk and local lingo with Rick’s signature sense of humor

A tear-out cheat sheet for continued language practice as you wait in line for the Guggenheim Bilbao (no internet connection required!)

Informative, concise, and practical, Rick Steves Spanish Phrase Book is an essential item for any traveler’s pocket.