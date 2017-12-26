Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Italian Without Words
You don’t need words to speak Italian! All you really need is this unique “phrase book” of Italian body language. It’s the fastest, and funniest, way to learn Italian ever published. Now, even if you don’t know a single word of Italian, you can learn the most common greetings, dining small talk, bargaining tricks, hot vows of love, vicious threats and blood curdling curses. This book shows you how. There’s no faster or funnier way to learn how to communicate in Italian.Read More
You don’t need words to speak Italian! You don’t have to study Italian or travel to Italy to communicate like a true paesano. All you really need is this unique “phrase book” of Italian body language. It’s the fastest, and funniest, way to learn Italian ever published. Now, even if you don’t know a single word of Italian, you can learn the most common greetings, dining small talk, bargaining tricks, hot vows of love, vicious threats and blood curdling curses. This book shows you how. There’s no faster or funnier way to learn how to communicate in Italy, Italian restaurants, with your grandparents or your friends.
You don’t need words to speak Italian! You don’t have to study Italian or travel to Italy to communicate like a true paesano. All you really need is this unique “phrase book” of Italian body language. It’s the fastest, and funniest, way to learn Italian ever published. Now, even if you don’t know a single word of Italian, you can learn the most common greetings, dining small talk, bargaining tricks, hot vows of love, vicious threats and blood curdling curses. This book shows you how. There’s no faster or funnier way to learn how to communicate in Italy, Italian restaurants, with your grandparents or your friends.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use