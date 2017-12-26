Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Italian Without Words

Italian Without Words

You don’t need words to speak Italian! You don’t have to study Italian or travel to Italy to communicate like a true paesano. All you really need is this unique “phrase book” of Italian body language. It’s the fastest, and funniest, way to learn Italian ever published. Now, even if you don’t know a single word of Italian, you can learn the most common greetings, dining small talk, bargaining tricks, hot vows of love, vicious threats and blood curdling curses. This book shows you how. There’s no faster or funnier way to learn how to communicate in Italy, Italian restaurants, with your grandparents or your friends.
Genre: Nonfiction / Foreign Language Study / Italian

On Sale: October 11th 2011

Price: $3.99 / $4.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 112

ISBN-13: 9781451652451

