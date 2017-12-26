Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Don Cangelosi
Don Cangelosi, a Director of the Boys Club of N.Y., and Joseph Delli Carpini, an advertising executive, are native New Yorkers who delight in carrying on long conversations in Italian without uttering a single word. They usually get the best tables in Italian restaurants.Read More
By the Author
Italian Without Words
You don't need words to speak Italian! All you really need is this unique "phrase book" of Italian body language. It's the fastest, and funniest,…