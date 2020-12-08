Rick Steves Snapshot Norway
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Rick Steves Snapshot Norway

by

Rick Steves Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641714266

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Scandinavia (finland, Norway, Sweden)

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
With Rick Steves, Norway is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scandinavia includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Norway’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Wander through Viking history, and admire snowcapped mountains and mighty glaciers. Stroll through a lively fish market, and grab lunch and people-watch over a picnic at a scenic park. Enjoy a meal of savory cured fish or hearty local stew, and relax in a cozy fjordside hamlet
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Norway is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Norway? Pick up Rick Steves Scandinavia for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves Snapshot