Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera
Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera

by Rick Steves

by Steve Smith

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641714990

USD: $11.99  /  CAD: $15.99

ON SALE: December 20th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

PAGE COUNT: 208

With Rick Steves, Nice and the French Riviera are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Nice and the French Riviera, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Explore medieval town centers and admire the works of Chagall and Matisse. Relax on seafront promenades and pebble beaches, stroll the yacht-filled harbors, and drive scenic coastal roads.
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring more of France? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.

