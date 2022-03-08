Rick Steves Snapshot Madrid & Toledo
Rick Steves Snapshot Madrid & Toledo

by Rick Steves

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641715089

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: November 29th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

PAGE COUNT: 240

Trade Paperback
With Rick Steves, Madrid and Toledo are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Madrid and Toledo's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Visit the masterpieces of the Prado Museum, explore the Royal Palace, or admire the magnificent Toledo Cathedral. Chat with locals at lively tapas bar and sip authentic vermouth. Wander the medieval town of Ávila or take a rowboat through the lush Retiro Park
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Madrid & Toledo is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Madrid and Toledo? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

