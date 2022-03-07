Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia

by Rick Steves

Rick Steves Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781641714969

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: November 29th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

PAGE COUNT: 376

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
With Rick Steves, Sevilla, Granada, and Andalucía are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba, Andalucía, and Spain's southern coast, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Explore the lush gardens of the Alhambra in Granada and dance the Flamenco in Sevilla. Sample authentic tapas, visit the great mosque of Córdoba, and meander down winding streets in search of the best sangria
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring more of Spain? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Rick Steves Snapshot