Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia

With Rick Steves, Sevilla, Granada, and Andalucía are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:
Exploring more of Spain? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba, Andalucía, and Spain's southern coast, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Explore the lush gardens of the Alhambra in Granada and dance the Flamenco in Sevilla. Sample authentic tapas, visit the great mosque of Córdoba, and meander down winding streets in search of the best sangria
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
