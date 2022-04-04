Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera

With Rick Steves, Nice and the French Riviera are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera includes:
Exploring more of France? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential planning information.
- Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Nice and the French Riviera, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Explore medieval town centers and admire the works of Chagall and Matisse. Relax on seafront promenades and pebble beaches, stroll the yacht-filled harbors, and drive scenic coastal roads.
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
